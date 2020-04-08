MasterBrand Cabinets in Talladega shuts down for 2 weeks after 3rd employee tests positive for COVID-19

TALLADEGA -- After a third employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, MasterBrand Cabinets in Talladega announced it will be closing for the next two weeks.
According to a company spokesperson, “On April 8, we learned that a third employee at our Talladega facility had tested positive. After a careful review of the potential exposure this may have had on our workforce, we decided to suspend operations in Talladega for two weeks, consistent with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.
“While our thoughts are with these employees with confirmed cases and their families, we also want to protect the health and well-being of the rest of our Talladega workforce.
“That means, effective immediately, all Talladega employees are being placed on furlough and are being strongly encouraged to remain at home and continue taking social distancing measures as they monitor their health.”
The spokesperson went on to say, “To ensure continued health benefits, MasterBrand will pay the employee portion of the employees’ health care premiums in addition to the company cost for the next two weeks of this shutdown. We’ll continue to evaluate this situation on a daily basis but have every confidence that our team in Talladega will get through this together.”
Wednesday marks the third time MasterBrand has ordered a temporary closure due to COVID-19.
The plant shut down early in late March after an employee reported a possible contact with an infected person; the plant was deep cleaned and sanitized overnight and reopened the next day, according to the company.
The plant shut down again Monday after an employee and a contract worker tested positive. Neither employee had been on site for more than a week, according to a release issued at the time, but in an abundance of caution, the plant was once again deep cleaned and reopened Tuesday.
The Talladega facility, which is on Parkway Avenue in the Bemiston community, employs about 275 people.