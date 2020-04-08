MasterBrand Cabinets in Talladega shuts down for 2 weeks after 3rd employee tests positive for COVID-19

Talladega, AL (35160)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.