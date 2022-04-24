Mark Edwards: 'Melon Man' makes a mess at Talladega Superspeedway, and we love it

TALLADEGA — It's a good thing Ross Chastain isn't an eighth-generation orange farmer. Or apple farmer.
Or lemons. Especially lemons.
Imagine Chastain winning a Cup Series race at Talladega, smashing a lemon on the pavement, and then picking up a piece and chewing on it in his post-race interview. To me, that sounds like a pretty sour celebration.
No fruit seems to have the impact that smashing a watermelon does, so it's our good fortune that Chastain grew up as an eighth-generation watermelon farmer. It's our good fortune that when he was teenager, his brother was willing to stay behind and work the farm while Ross staked himself a place on the racing circuit.
It's our good fortune that Chastain's seventh NASCAR win and second Cup Series victory came Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.
And, it's our good fortune to get to see Chastain celebrate by climbing on top of his car, raising a watermelon over his head, and throwing it down hard enough to smash into a dozen pieces — not just bust in half. Maybe the best part is that Chastain totally ignores the three-second rule and scrounges a piece off the asphalt so he can enjoy the fruit of his labor.
"Never sweeter," Chastain said when asked to describe the taste.
Even the watermelon juice running all over his chin and the top of his driving suit didn't bother him. If any grit had found a way into that piece he ate, that didn't seem to be a problem, either.
It's the best NASCAR celebration since Carl Edwards was racing and celebrated by doing a backflip off the roof of his car.
The sport has lost some of its favorite personalities to retirement in recent years, either ones we love or ones we love to hate. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is gone. So is Jimmy Johnson and Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart. Edwards is retired, too. Guys like Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick won't be around a lot longer, and speaking of guys fans love to hate, Kyle Busch was lamenting this week that after losing his sponsor M&M's, he might be out of a ride in 2023, even though team owner Joe Gibbs said the situation is hardly that dire.
Something as simple as smashing a watermelon isn't a great big deal, but it's fun. Chastain's total joy in winning and celebrating make it something worth watching.
I wrote about him earlier this week, and a friend who isn't a NASCAR fan at all said that after reading about the "Melon Man," he hoped he would win.
The crowd at Talladega Superspeedway, full of hardcore NASCAR fans, knew all about the watermelon celebration. You could see that in how they reacted when the transportation manager for Chastain's team, Roy Miller, brought the watermelon to the start/finish line to be ruined.
The crowd and the noise overwhelmed Chastain a bit as he climbed on top of his car.
"My helmet, I have noise-canceling cuffs and really good ear molds, and I still heard them and I felt them," he said. "The car was shaking, and my legs were shaking. Then my arms were shaking. I took a second and scanned from left to right, from the finish line to the tri-oval, and people were going crazy. It was wild. Smashed it, and they erupted again."
Look, not many people are going to follow Ross Chastain if he was just a backmarker in the field. But, this guy is good. He's found himself in the last two years.
Last year, he finished in the top five in three races and was 20th in the final Cup standings. This year, he's moved up a notch. Or two or three. He already has two victories and three other top-three finishes. He's eighth in the standings, and don't be surprised if he's one of the last four drivers in the Chase playoffs going into the last race.
He's funny, too.
Asked about whether anybody has made watermelons as popular as he has, Chastain said, "I don't know. Maybe Gallagher?" referring to a 1970s and '80s comic who used to smash watermelons with his self-proclaimed Sledge-O-Matic.
He talked about the advice he got about not worrying to much and trying to overplan for Talladega: "I was told, 'Why worry? You're probably going to be backward in the grass at 200 mph. If you don't hit anything, you're still probably going to have a chance to win.'"
Describing how he snuck away with the win Sunday when his competitors drove off the bottom line to try to block traffic, leaving him alone to drive to victory: "We were the lucky ones that cars parted, they all hung a right coming into the tri-oval, and that's was it."
Although racing reporters want to lump Chastain into the young-driver category, he's not really that young when compared to the rest of the field. He's 29, which really makes him one of the older drivers.
Young, old or somewhere in the middle, here's hoping this isn't the last time we see busted watermelon on the Talladega Superspeedway track.