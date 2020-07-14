Magnolia Street South in Lincoln closed until further notice for construction (free content) (with photos)

LINCOLN -- Magnolia Street South in Lincoln is closed until further notice, according to Mayor Lew Watson.
“Road closed” signs were placed on both sides of the road, though access is possible from the intersection with U.S. Highway 78. This allows access to Piggly Wiggly, Alfa, the Lincoln Veterinary Clinic and Blue Eye Creek Road.
Access is fully shut off past the veterinary clinic going towards Waffle House.
Watson said the shutdown is due to the need for traffic control during a project necessary to widen the existing road.
“They are adding to the big culverts underneath the road,” Watson said Monday. He said this work is necessary before the widening of the road can begin.
Watson said he didn’t know when the road would reopen. He said the pace of the work will depend on the weather.
After the current project ends, the widening project will begin, Watson said.
The mayor told The Daily Home in January the project would widen the road and add a second left turn lane on to U.S. 78. The project is also supposed to add a traffic signal at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Alabama Highway 77.
“This will provide a much-needed improvement, not only physically but visually,” Watson said at the time.
The intersection of Magnolia and 78 could receive even more improvements.
The city approved an application to the Transportation Alternatives Program for funding for sidewalk improvements along Magnolia Street. The program is administered by the Alabama Department of Transportation to help build up non-vehicle based transportation routes within cities.
Lincoln's recent application, if approved, would result in the municipality adding on to the existing sidewalks near the city’s center.