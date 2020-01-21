Local Talladega College Alumni chapter awards 2 scholarships

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Chapter of the Talladega College Alumni Association recently awarded its 2019 scholarships to Ashton Hall and Sanquinetta Gamble, according to a press release.
Both are already leaving footprints in the community.
Gamble is a Talladega College graduating senior majoring in education (Class of 2020). She is already employed in the Sylacauga City school system.
Hall is a 2019 graduate of Talladega High School and is already a crimson ambassador and involved in various campus activities. He is pursuing a degree in education.
Chapter officials said they are proud of their recipients this year and from past years.
If you would like more information about the local alumni chapter, scholarships for local students or any other activities, the chapter meets the fourth Sunday of each month at Swayne 1 at 4 p.m.
Chapter officials said this is an invitation to come to a meeting and see what the chapter has going on, especially if you are a Talladega College graduate.
Please helps us, chapter officials said, to continue to be “Dega Proud, Dega Strong.”