Local SERVPRO office provides free cleaning for Childersburg police, fire vehicles (with photo gallery)

CHILDERSBURG -- A business in Childersburg made a generous donation to the municipality’s first responders Friday morning.
SERVPRO in Childersburg, which serves Talladega, Clay, Randolph and St. Clair counties, sent eight of its workers to provide a free-of-charge biohazard service for the emergency vehicles in Childersburg’s police and fire departments.
The crew cleaned eight police cruisers, four ambulances, three fire trucks and a fire rescue truck.
The event served as an opportunity for SERVPRO to showcase its skills in helping combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. SERVPRO in Childersburg is at 93 Hagan Ave.
“Our first responders, they can’t shelter in place or quarantine themselves because we need them to be able to continue to do their job,” SERVPRO representative Wayne Willard said. “So that was our main focus for doing this for them -- so they can continue to provide the service that they provide.
“They’re a necessary service in our community to keep us safe, and we want them to be able to do that … I just want to thank all of our first responders for the services that they provide. That was the main focus of this.”
Willard said the value of the estimated work provided to clean the vehicles was around $500 per vehicle, totalling $8,000. The crew completed the task in around 40 minutes.
“We disinfected all of their cruisers and fire rescue vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances just to keep them clean and disinfected so they can prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” Willard said. “We’re trying to get the message out that SERVPRO can decontaminate coronavirus, whether preventative or confirmed (cases).”
Childersburg police Chief Rich McClelland said SERVPRO’s gesture greatly benefitted the city.
“It saved the city a lot and it really made them feel better about the vehicles because we haul a lot of people in each vehicle,” he said. “They just don’t realize how much we appreciate that. They stepped up and they did a remarkably generous thing for the city.”
Childersburg Fire Department Chief Jimmy Daniel said he appreciated the service provided by SERVPRO.
“To be honest with you, it doesn’t surprise me because SERVPRO has always stepped up to the plate when we’ve needed them,” he said. “They’ve been by and done other stuff that they didn’t get credit for, so it doesn’t surprise. I do thank them for that. They’re always are out there to help us when we need them.”
A multi-billion dollar company with more than 1,800 locations in the U.S. and Canada, SERVPRO offers sanitation services for a wide variety of scenarios.
“We do fire (damage), water (damage), mold and also general cleaning,” Willard said. “As part of our biohazard, we do crime scene cleanup, viral, any kind of viral or bacteria cleanup. We do it residentially or commercially.”
Williard added the company will provide free estimates for those who call and request the company’s services. For more information or a free estimate, call 256-378-1319.