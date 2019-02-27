TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Community in Action Relay for Life Team is holding a fundraiser walk March 9 from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Veterans Park.
Teams must consist of one or two people. A donation of $20 per team is required to enter, cash or check payable to either Relay for Life or the American Cancer Society. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society. Registration is open through the start of the event.
In addition to raising money, team member Renee Jacobs said she wanted “citizens and businesses to know that Relay is still active in Talladega. We’ve lost some teams over the years, and that hurts funding. If more people know Relay is still around, that will help, it will keep us all from going and hitting up the same people every time.”
The theme for the event is “How far would you walk for a cure?” according to a flier announcing it, and the theme for this year’s campaign over all is “Staying Alive,” Jacobs said. Most of the money raised goes toward research, but not all of it.
Some funds generated through Relay go to benefit Hope Lodge in Birmingham, which provides a place to stay for cancer patients and one family member or friend while being treated at UAB. Some other money goes toward care and education.
“People are living longer due to better education, getting information on how to live better lives,” Jacobs said. “Diet, exercise and screening are all important. Early diagnosis and testing are the key to annihilating cancer before it can get out of hand.”
Jacobs lost her mother after two battles with breast cancer. “She was a lover people,” she said.
Helen Barclay, another team member, said she got involved for her daughter-in-law, Dessie Sanders, who battled stage 4 breast cancer in Ohio, and her sister, Jacqueline Groce, “who never ever even said the word cancer,” while battling the disease in Texas, after retiring from the Army.
“My father died of Leukemia,” Barclay said. “You look around, you see a different color ribbon for every kind of cancer, bur Relay supports them all, helps everyone with cancer.
Jacobs said Relay for Life started with a doctor in 1985 who challenged himself to walk all night to raise awareness of colon cancer. “A lady saw what he was doing and said, ‘That’s not right, we should do something to help him.’ So they started a relay team to walk all night, five or six of them at first, then 10 or 20, and it kept growing. Cancer doesn’t sleep, and we shouldn’t either,” she said.
For more information or to register for the walk, please contact Barclay at 256-375-2600 or Jacobs at 256-493-6539.