Local pastors group announces no 9/11 ceremony this year due to pandemic (free content)

On Sept. 11, 2001, our country faced the most horrific incident on its soil ever known to its citizens.
The World Trade Center towers were hit by two aircraft, the Pentagon was hit by an airplane, and a fourth aircraft crashed when passengers charged the terrorists. The attacks resulted in 2,977 fatalities, over 25,000 injuries and substantial long-term health consequences, in addition to at least $10 billion in infrastructure and property damage.
Not only was 9/11 the single deadliest terrorist attack in human history, it was also the deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in the history of the United States.
Pastors Making a Positive Impact has sponsored a public gathering on 9/11 each year to remember the events of that day, and to pray for our world, country and communities in the aftermath.
This year, the group has decided not to hold a public gathering due to COVID-19. Group officials said they want the community to remain safe and asked that you lift prayers in your homes and workplaces for our nation and world in this critical time.
Area pastors are asked to offer a special prayer on social media, video platforms and in church services to help us all remember and reflect upon the lives that were lost and the families who still miss loved ones.
Thank you for joining us in this important time of prayer and remembrance.
Pastors Making A Positive Impact joins our community in saluting the many brave emergency responders, essential workers and caregivers who serve our communities during the worst pandemic that we have ever experienced.
You unselfishly spend long hours responding to the needs of many while putting your lives and family at risk. We salute your commitment, sacrifice, dedication and service. It is our prayer and hope that God will continue to protect you and your families. We pray that He will give you the strength to endure the challenges that lie ahead. We pray that He will give you an abundance of joy for your services rendered.