Both of Talladega’s circuit judges have recused themselves from hearing the election contest for the city Board of Education Ward 3 seat.
That race pitted incumbent Jake Montgomery against challenger Angela Estelle. Montgomery won by one vote. Estelle asked for a recount, which failed to change the outcome of the election, then on Sept. 9 filed in Circuit Court to contest the election results.
The case was initially assigned to Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff, who recused himself because Jake Montgomery, the respondent in the case, is a practicing attorney with pending cases before Woodruff.
Woodruff transferred the case to Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth, who also recused himself from the case for the same reason cited by Woodruff, and because City Board of Education member Chuck Roberts is his uncle. Both recusals were filed Thursday, according to court records.
Woodruff will ask the Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court to appoint a special judge to hear the case, according to court documents.
Woodruff also wrote that election contests must be tried ahead of all other criminal and civil cases currently before the court. Election contests are heard by judges only, not by juries, according to Woodruff’s recusal.
On Friday, Montgomery filed his first response to Estelle’s election contest.
Montgomery said he lacked information to deny or admit five of the 17 points in Estelle’s contest, which cover her standing to bring the suit in the first place (she’s a citizen, a registered voter, and a voter in the contested election) and allegations regarding the initial vote count. “The poll’s results show that candidate Angela Estelle was ahead 340 to 335 for Jake Montgomery,” she said. “Then the results changed as the absentee ballots were charged.”
Montgomery admits to five other points made in the contest, including the fact that the results were counted after the polls closed on Aug. 27, the final tally was 241-240 in Montgomery’s favor, the results were certified Sept. 3, that Estelle requested a recount, and that the recount was held Sept. 6, with no change.
Montgomery denied Estelle’s statement that “After the voting machine was closed, two additional votes were added to the total for Montgomery.”
“The votes given to the defendant were registered by the voting machine(s) prior to being closed,” Montgomery wrote.
Montgomery also denied Estelle’s claims that “if the illegal votes are substracted from … Montgomery(‘s), … Estelle would have the greater number of legal votes” and “if all legal votes due her are counted, she will have the greater number of legal votes.” Montgomery’s response demands “strict proof” of these allegations. He also said he believes the bond Estelle had posted previously is insufficient, and reserves the right to ask the court to increase it.
In outlining the justification for her contest, Estelle lists four points, including “misconduct, fraud or corruption on the part of election officials; illegal votes given to Montgomery; legal votes for Estelle were rejected; (and) other conduct calculated to prevent a free, fair and full exercise of the election process was engaged in by election officials.”
Montgomery responded that he “demands the petitioner file a more definite pleading with regard to the four grounds enumerated … (and) demands to know the names of those election officials that committed acts of misconduct, fraud or corruption and the specific acts constituting such behavior.” He also demands the names of the voters who cast illegal votes for him and the ones who cast legal votes for Estelle but were rejected.
Lastly, Montgomery demands that Estelle “specifically set out the conduct by the election officials that was calculated to prevent a fair, free and full exercise of the election process and the names of officials committing such acts. The contest fails to set out any specifics that would justify the court in altering the certified result of the election …”