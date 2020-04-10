Local farms taking part in drive-thru farmers market in Birmingham

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Several locally-based farms will participate in an ongoing drive-thru farmers market in the Pepper Place Entertainment District of Birmingham on Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. to noon, rain or shine.
Marble Creek Farmland of Sylacauga, HD Farm of Eastaboga and Ireland Farms of Alpine will all provide a variety of meats and/or produce for purchase.
A total of 15 farms and one baker from across Alabama will participate in the market, including BDA Farm, Belle Meadow Farm, Dayspring Dairy, Grandview Farm, Greenleaf Farm, Habersham Farm, Hinkel’s Bakery, Mountain Meadows Farm, North Alabama Wagyu, Owls Hollow Farm, Penton Farms and Snow’s Bend Farm.
The market, at 2828 2nd Ave. S, will serve only as a pick-up location.
Customers can place their orders and arrange payment for goods purchased online by visiting https://www.pepperplacemarket.com/drivethrumarket.
The site will be updated Monday with any new vendors who wish to participate added to the list of vendors along with the wares available for purchase.
Other guidelines for the market:
- No sales will be made at the farmers market;
- No public restroom will be available;
- No customer will be allowed to get out of his/her vehicle. Instead, the farmer will bring pre-purchased items to the customer’s vehicle; and
- All farmers will wear gloves while handling all pre-purchased goods.