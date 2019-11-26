Local Artist Lisa Turner Holmes is trying to raise $33,000 in hopes of being able to afford alternative cancer treatment in Tijuana, Mexico.
Holmes previously worked on artwork around the area, including the murals in Lincoln High School Gym and on the M.A.S.H building in Talladega. However, she is unable to work due to her condition. She was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010. At first Holmes was told she had a less aggressive form of breast cancer, but later tests showed it was more aggressive than initially thought.
Following surgery to remove initial tumors, more growths were found. From 2010 to 2012 Holmes went through aggressive chemotherapy and radiation therapy.
“It almost killed me,” Holmes explains about her treatment.
In 2017, Holmes was told she had stage 4 breast cancer, meaning the cancer had spread to other parts of her body. In her case, this meant her bones. Due to the harrowing experience of her previous treatment, Holmes wanted to avoid going through chemotherapy a second time.
“When I first got diagnosed with stage 4, I started researching,” Holmes said. She explains that while she was not doing chemo, she had to do something.
This was when she heard about an alternative treatment from an old friend, Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks.
Jinks previously knew Holmes from her time as a waitress at Quincy’s in Talladega while she was a teenager, and they reconnected in recent years after Jinks ran into her mother. Jinks said he had always thought a lot of Holmes and her family and wanted to help.
“They are a very spiritual family,” he said while highlighting the artwork Holmes has done for local churches.
Jinks told Holmes about Biocare Hospital in Tijuana. This hospital, which Jinks had heard about from friends Danny and Charlotte Hubbard of Talladega, uses treatments not yet approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Danny Hubbard said these treatments were effective in treating his wife Charlotte’s cancer. The treatment, he explained, involves a series of injections including Vitamin B-17 and some injections done at home.
The main part of the treatment involves three weeks of detox and supervised treatment at the facility itself. Hubbard accompanied his wife and was allowed to stay with her throughout the entire treatment. The $33,000 Holmes needs to raise pays for the treatment, the hospital stay and accommodations for a companion.
While he was initially sceptical when he heard about the hospital, Hubbard said his wife’s treatment changed his mind.
“I am not skeptical anymore,” he said while praising the hospital.
As for Holmes, she merely wants to pursue this treatment for the sake of her children and family.
“I’ve not agreed to it because I think I’m special and deserve it,” she explained, but added that she wanted to do all she can keep her children from being left motherless.
Friends of Holmes, Kandis Mills, Krystal Scott and Judge Jinks have set up a Gofundme account under the name “For the love of Lisa” and are accepting all donations. Jinks is also setting up a donation account under the same name at First Bank of Alabama in Talladega.