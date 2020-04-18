Local area could see multiple rounds of severe weather Sunday (with graphics) (free content)

TALLADEGA -- Residents of Talladega, St. Clair and Calhoun counties are advised to be prepared for multiple rounds of severe storms Sunday with threats of tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and excessive rainfall occurring across most of central Alabama.
Meteorologist Gerald Satterwhite with the National Weather Service said the first round will produce excessive rain, with some areas seeing 4 to 6 inches, and it will arrive before dawn.
“There is a threat of damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding with the first round of storms. The possibility of tornadoes is very low with this morning activity,” he said.
That round of storms will move out of the area before noon, but a flash flooding advisory will remain in effect until 1 a.m. Monday.
“An additional round of storms will move across the area in the afternoon until the evening hours, and this will have an increased chance of producing a tornado, along with the threat of large hail and straight-line winds,” he said.
He added the heavy rainfall is likely to make travel difficult in areas with minimal drainage, and there is a possibility creeks could overflow.
“Use caution when driving in these areas. If you can’t see the road and you can’t tell how deep the water is, turn around. Don’t risk it,” he said.