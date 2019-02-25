The Talladega Lions Club recently met to discuss its current meat sale and other business. The Talladega Lions Club is selling Boston butts and smoked sausage links, which will be prepared by Steve and Jan’s in Lincoln. If you are interested in purchasing a Boston butt for $25 or smoked sausage links for $10, please see any member of the Talladega Lions Club, or call Terry McKee at 256-589-3853. Make payments before March 7, and the meat will be delivered on March 22. If you have any questions, call Terry or ask any Talladega Lions Club member. Please do not call before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
Lions Club selling Boston butts, sausage links as fundraiser
