Lincoln’s Lett, Sylacauga's Richardson lead all-county girls soccer team

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Lincoln High School’s girls soccer team was on the way to having the best campaign in program history before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lady Golden Bears were off to a 13-3-1 start, which included winning the Talladega County Tournament championship. The 13 wins are tied for their second-highest total in team history. (The 2017 squad set the mark with 15.)
“It was definitely the best start that we’ve had in the program,” Lincoln coach Will Bailey said. “It all boils down to how hard our girls worked. They bust their tails.
“We didn’t graduate but one off of last year’s team and we had 12 seniors this year. They were set on doing something special and they did. They worked their tails off and they were really successful. I was proud of the effort and the success that we had.”
Lincoln’s stellar season didn’t go unnoticed as it had five players make the All-Talladega County Team, including the Co-Player and Coach of the Year.
Taylor Lett was selected The Daily Home Co-Player of the Year. The senior recorded 10 goals and six assists in 17 games for the Lady Golden Bears.
“Taylor is a competitor at anything,” Bailey said. “She wants to be the first one to class, she wants to be the first one to win anything that she can win, she loves competing and playing soccer. She was the captain on our team, she did all the little things right. She only played soccer for three years and she has college scholarship offers. She is a phenomenal young lady and a great player. We are going to really miss her on the field.”
Lincoln’s Sierra Robertson, Grace Linn, Emi Nabors and Adyson Hendrix were also selected to the all-county team.
Bailey is disappointed his seniors didn’t get an opportunity to play a full season.
“It is crushing,” Bailey said. “When they made the announcement that we were done for the season, it would be tough any year, but this is my fifth year at Lincoln, and a lot of these girls I have been coaching for four or five years.
“I have 12 seniors, and they have worked so hard, for them not to finish the season, it is hard. What we have focused on is controlling the controllable. We can’t control the season or the coronavirus, but we can control how we handle it and be proud of everything we accomplished. We are proud of the effort and how it went. Unfortunately, we don’t get to finish it to see how far it could go.”
Bailey was selected Coach of the Year.
“It all boils down to the girls on the team,” Bailey said. “I am blessed this year with a really good group … They overcame a lot of adversity. Just reflecting on the season, everyone sees the 13-3-1 mark, but they don’t see the ins and outs of practices … They don’t see the little things that go on every single day.”
Sylacauga saw its season come to an end just when it was getting on a roll. The Lady Aggies (5-4-2) won five out of their last six games before the season was suspended.
The Lady Aggies had three players make the all-county team, including the Co-Player of the Year.
Faith Richardson was selected The Daily Home Co-Player of the Year. Richardson had a stellar season as she scored 15 goals and dished out 10 assists in 11 games.
“She had multiple hat trick games,” Sylacauga head coach Nick Grogan said. “She works so hard. It is sort of like Sylvester Stallone on ‘Over the Top.’ When he turns his hat around, he turns into a machine. When she steps on the field, she is a totally different person than she is off the field. She has that switch that she turns on when she hit the field.
“She is harder on herself than anyone else is. She is the type of player that you want on your team. She leads by example and she gives 110 percent. She will be exhausted and she won’t ask for a break; she fights through it and continues to score. She will be hugely missed next year.”
Sylacauga freshman Peyton Fricks and senior Emma Faircloth also were named to the all-county team.
A glimpse at the remaining All-Talladega County selections:
CHILDERSBURG
Cindy Sanchez
Aubrey Foy
MUNFORD
Jessica Herrera
Laren Warlick
TALLADEGA
Makayla Wikle
The all-county team was selected by Talladega County coaches.