Lincoln police seeking information on hit-and-run vehicle, driver (free content)

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle suspected of involvement in a fatal hit and run Nov. 20.
A press release from the department says that at approximately 8:30 p.m., Susan Ann Taylor was walking north on Alabama Highway 77 in Lincoln, Alabama near the intersection with US Highway 78. The release says while walking, Taylor was struck from behind and killed by a vehicle, which then fled the scene for undetermined reasons, and the driver failed to notify authorities of the accident.
The press release says due to heavy fog, the victim was not located until the following morning by a passerby. Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy said Taylor was pronounced dead of blunt force injuries at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 21.
The release says after reviewing evidence found at the scene, investigators believe that a 2013-2016 Buick Encore was involved and sustained damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle. As of Thursday, the release said all other leads have been exhausted.
LPD is asking for anyone with any information about anyone who owns or has recently owned a vehicle matching the above description, to please contact Capt. Shannon Hallmark at 205-763-4064 or Investigator Matt Martin at 205-763-4061 on Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Information can also be directed after hours to the non-emergency dispatch center at 256-761-1556. Martin can also be emailed at matt.martin@lincolnal.org, or message Lincoln police through Facebook.
.