LINCOLN -- Lincoln police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that seriously injured two teenagers and are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.
According to Public Information Officer Amanda Crow, the incident happened at a party on Port Lane in Lincoln at 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The victims were described as a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old female. Both were shot and both were seriously injured but survived, Crow said.
The case remained under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact investigator Shannon Hallmark at 205-763-4064.