Lincoln police request public’s help identifying those responsible for car break-ins (free content) (with video)

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help in identifying suspects in a rash of vehicle break-ins last week.
Investigator Amanda Crow said 10 vehicles were broken into in subdivisions on Holly Hills Road and Rushing Springs Road in the early hours of Monday, June 8.
Crow said no vehicles were damaged over the course of the break-ins, and it appeared the suspects targeted vehicles that had been left unlocked.
She said several handguns, various electronics and cash were all stolen from the vehicles. Crow said one vehicle was also stolen due to the keys being left inside.
She said several suspects took part in the break-ins and have yet to be identified. Crow said the suspects are believed to be involved in similar incidents in Southside, Ohatchee and other parts of Calhoun County.
Crow said the department is encouraging residents to take proper steps to protect their property.
“We encourage everyone to take their valuables out of their vehicles and to lock their doors,” Crow said
A video of the people suspected of taking part in the break-ins has been posted on the Lincoln Police Department's Facebook page. The department is asking for anyone with information on the incident to call Lincoln Police Investigations at 205-763-4070.