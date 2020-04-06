Lincoln honors senior student-athletes with banners around city

LINCOLN -- The city of Lincoln is looking to honor Lincoln High School seniors by placing banners of students on light poles around the city.
“The seniors here in Lincoln, Alabama, along with many other cities, states and countries have not had a normal ending to their senior year, did not get to complete spring sports, no prom, no awards day, no athletic banquet, no tournaments, and the list of no’s continue,” Lincoln Parks and Recreation Director Roben Duncan said in a press release.
Duncan said banners representing LHS student-athletes from the baseball, softball and soccer teams were placed around the city Friday.
She said she was approached by several members of the community with the idea.
One of those residents was Leslie Jewell, who serves as president of the Lincoln Elementary and Drew Middle PTAs. She, along with Joshua Vincent and Jeff Chappell, first approached the city about hanging the banners.
Jewell said the banners are usually bought by parents to be hung near the field or court their child plays on. But with school not continuing in person for the rest of the academic year, Jewell said the banners weren’t going to be displayed like they normally would be.
“Those (banners) are already bought and paid for,” she said, adding she felt they could still be used to honor students.
Jewell said she had seen the idea on Facebook when another city posted it had done something similar for its high school students. She said that inspired her to post about the idea on one of the Facebook pages associated with Lincoln.
Jewell said the idea took off from there, even gaining support from Mayor Lew Watson and Councilman Joey Callahan.
Jewell said all this support led to the city deciding to hang the banners.
City wants to honor more
Duncan said the city wants to expand the banners to include the rest of the Class of 2020.
“Parents/relatives/sponsors, you may purchase a banner for your 2020 LHS senior,” she said in the release. “This is only for the seniors that do not have one in place or have one but did not it get turned in before April 3, and those may be turned into the Park Office on May 1, 2020, after 9 a.m.”
Jewell said the Drew Middle School PTA will be handling the orders, and the banners will be made by Teen Challenge.
Anyone wanting to order a banner should mail information, such as a photo and name of their senior along $55 for the banner and materials to hang it with, to DMS PTA at P.O. Box 320, Lincoln, AL 35096.
Duncan said the banners will remain up until the students' graduation day but asked for patience and understanding, due to the governor’s stay-at-home order, while the city tries to hang them.