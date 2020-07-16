Lincoln High School announces plans for reopening (free content)

LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School has released its plans for school orientation as it looks to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a video on the school’s Facebook page, Principal Chad Bynum announced the school will hold orientation via live stream and will schedule pickup curbside.
Bynum said the livestreamed orientation for seniors and juniors will be July 23 at 5 p.m., while the orientation livestream for sophomores and freshmen will be July 24 at 5 p.m. There will be no in-person orientation.
Schedule pickup, which will also include lockers, Chromebooks and parking passes, will take place on four separate days from 4 to 6 p.m. Those days are July 30 for seniors, July 31 for juniors, Aug. 3 for sophomores and Aug. 4 for freshmen.
Bynum said in order to make sure this process goes smoothly, the school is requiring that all parents pay all student fees through the Paypams system before they come for pickups.
He said parking and locker fees will both be $10, and Chromebook fees will be $25, with an optional $15 insurance fee.
In his video, Bynum also went into the options parents have for the coming school year.
The first is the traditional option with phases.
With this option, students will start Aug. 13 in a normal school setting with enhanced sanitation protocols and social distancing. This is called the green phase.
Bynum said the school will enter the yellow phase if the Talladega County Schools Central Office and Alabama Department of Public Health feel the need due to an increase in case numbers. In this phase, the school will go into a hybrid model, which will have students attend school two days and week and do the rest online.
He said the red phase will be implemented if the situation gets worse. This final phase will have students return to fully online instruction.
The other option is for students to attend the Talladega County Beacon Virtual Academy. This is a fully virtual academy.
Bynum said before doing a schedule pickup, all parents should choose which option they wish for their child. He said this can be done through Powerschool, the school system’s registration system.
Bynum said he feels the system has a good plan going forward. He said his team is staying in contact with the Central Office and the ADPH. He said the school is and will continue to take things day by day.
He also praised the leadership of Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, saying she has put out a good plan for reopening schools.
“I think it will be a good situation when it's all said and done,” Bynum said.