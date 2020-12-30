Lincoln Fire Department giving away smoke detectors at no cost (free content)

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln Fire Department has announced an initiative to provide free smoke detectors for residents.
In a press release, fire Capt. Josh Vincent said in order to lower the chance of fire related injuries and deaths, Lincoln Fire Rescue is participating in the “Get Alarmed Alabama” smoke alarm initiative.
“Statistically, if you live in Alabama, you are twice as likely as the rest of the nation to die as a result of fire,” Vincent said.
He said the program is meant to make sure all homes in Lincoln’s jurisdiction are outfitted with working smoke detectors to lower that statistic.
Vincent said residents in need of a smoke detector or who need assistance with installing, testing or changing batteries in their current smoke detector, should contact him at 256-589-6745 or by email at Josh.Vincent@LincolnAl.org.
In accordance with the Get Alarmed Initiative, all free smoke detectors must be installed by Fire Department personnel.
COVID-19 precautions will be used during all home visits and installs.