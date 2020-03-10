Lincoln city buildings, schools placed on lockdown after bomb threat (free content)

LINCOLN -- Lincoln city buildings and schools were all on lockdown Tuesday morning following a bomb threat that was called into the Lincoln Police Department.
According to a press release, the call came in at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday. The department said a male voice stated he was 2 blocks from the Police Department armed with smoke grenades, pipe bombs and an assault weapon. The release said the suspect stated his intention was to attack the police station.
Following this call, a lockdown was imposed on city building and schools. The release said officers from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Talladega Police Department, Oxford Police Department, the East Metro Crime Center and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency all responded to assist with investigations.
Lincoln police Public Information Officer Amanda Crow said the investigation is still ongoing, but the department does not believe there to be a credible threat to the community at this time.
She said the call originated from an out-of-state number.
“We are still trying to confirm what state he is in,” Crow said about the caller.
She also praised all of the help LPD has received from other agencies.
“We are super grateful for all the help and the concern from the community,” Crow said.