On July 8, apparently unable to find a better way to use its time or resources, NBC News published a story announcing to the world that the ancestors of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had been slave owners.
According to NBC’s crack research, McConnell’s great-great-grandfathers owned 14 slaves between them in the 1850s and 1860s, or about 80 years before the future senator was born in 1942.
Now, considering the time elements in play, my first reaction to this piece of so-called journalism was, “Why is this news?”
Had McConnell waxed poetic about life in the Confederacy? Had he said something dumb in an attempt to diminsh the evil that is the practice of slavery or diminish the suffering of many African-Americans during the civil rights movement?
No, it turns out McConnell’s sin was saying he was against the idea of reparations for the descendants of slaves.
“I don’t think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago, when none of us currently living are responsible, is a good idea,” he said, according to the NBC story. “We’ve tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation. We’ve elected an African-American president.”
McConnell’s response was perfectly reasonable, but that didn’t stop NBC from publishing its hit piece in an attempt to shame the senator and cast him into the role of hypocrite.
And let’s be real about what happened here.
That Big Media outlets — network news operations, The New York Times, The Washington Post, etc. — continue to be dominated by people of liberal thought isn’t exactly news, and among today’s liberals, few politicians are despised as much McConnell. In fact, when it comes to subjects of liberal contempt, the Kentucky senator probably ranks third on the list behind only President Trump and Vice President Pence.
Liberals were furious McConnell blocked a vote on Obama Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland in 2016 and equally furious McConnell took whatever steps necessary to assure confirmation for Trump Supreme Court nominees Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh over the next two years. What’s ironic, of course, is that McConnell, as a new senator back in the 1980s, learned those tactics by watching Ted Kennedy and other Democrats go all out to destroy the Supreme Court nomination of Robert Bork in the 1980s.
So, against that backdrop, when the liberals of NBC News saw a chance to take a cheap shot, they did.
Poll after poll, by the way, shows the vast majority of Americans are against reparations. In fact, the idea of reparations appears to be popular mostly among Democratic candidates for president who hope to ride promises of baskets full of free stuff (health care, college tuition, etc.) to the White House.
Nevertheless, if the liberals of Big Media want to question McConnell’s stance on the issue, that’s certainly their right. But trying to shame the man for the behavior or beliefs of family members who lived a century before he was born is simply unacceptable. The NBC story was more than just a liberal-powered hit piece. It was shoddy journalism.
