Failed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton bragged last year that she won the places that were “moving forward” during the 2016 campaign.
I thought about that last week while reading about the big news from the liberal paradise of California. Seems that many of the forward-looking folks on the West Coast were sitting in the dark after their power company, Pacific Gas and Electric, aka PG&E, deliberately cut power to millions over fears of high winds damaging its power lines and sparking deadly forest fires. The utility was trying to avoid a repeat of events such as the deadly Carr and Camp fires that ravaged the state a year ago.
Liberals say the deadly fires were a consequence of climate change and have also been critical of PG&E, whose lines were blamed for sparking the Camp Fire. Meanwhile, they ignore the fact that decades of liberal efforts to discourage forest management on both the state and federal level have left California as the perfect incubator for widespread fires that threaten both people and property while pouring greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
Chuck DeVore, a former California assemblyman and former member of the state’s Army National Guard, where he rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel, has brilliantly chronicled the effects of those liberal policies, both state and federal, on the Golden State.
DeVore, who has written on the subject for both Forbes and The Federalist, points out that Native Americans who inhabited California regularly used fire to “shape the landscape” for the purpose of increasing their food supply “as not a lot of sustenance grows on a dense forest floor.”
Later, as more and more settlers moved west, DeVore writes, trees were harvested both for their value and for fire prevention. And in the 20th century, California had a healthy tree harvesting industry, with new trees being planted as fast as others were taken.
But over the last several decades, all that has changed. Liberal environmental policies that discouraged forest management, combined with higher prices for permits and outside competition, sank the state’s tree harvesting industry, wiping out jobs. Meanwhile, those same anti-management policies discouraged needed measures such as controlled burns.
Save a tree, save a spotted owl, create the perfect situation for deadly forest fires. That’s liberalism at work.
“With a decline in the harvest came a decline in the allied efforts to clear brush, build and maintain access roads and firebreaks,” DeVore wrote for The Federalist. “This led inexorably to a decades-long build-up in the fuel load.”
But that’s not all. As for those problem powerlines, “crucial infrastructure investment targeted at improving the reliability and safety of power lines has taken a backseat to the state’s demands for a huge increase in renewable energy — some of which, ironically, has necessitated the need for more power lines to connect remote wind farms with the urban centers,” DeVore writes.
So in summation, the tinderbox that is California is largely the result of liberal politicians and activists ignoring history, doing their part to destroy the state’s timber industry while working against efforts to manage forests. Nice.
That’s not exactly forward thinking, no matter how much Mrs. Clinton and other political lefties may try to tell us otherwise.
