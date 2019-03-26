A desperate attempt by the Democratic Party and its allies to destroy the president of the United States officially fell on its backside, rolled over and died Sunday afternoon.
Call it what you will. A red herring, an old wives tale, an urban legend, pure B.S. or a flat-out lie, but we can now officially bury the allegation that Donald Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 presidential election. After two years of investigation, special prosecutor Robert Mueller found the charge simply wasn’t true.
What amounted to an attemptedcoup d'état by the American political left has failed.
Don’t think for a minute, however, that Democrats will slow down their attempts to take down Trump. Understand, liberals hate this president, and they will do anything to smear and destroy him, including smearing and destroying those associated with him, if need be.
We saw that last year during the confirmation process for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, when some Senate Democrats went so far as attempting to use inscriptions in his high school yearbook to discredit him in what was, frankly, a pitiful display on their part.
Next in line for an attempted Democratic smear is Attorney General William Barr, who, along with Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, hardly a favorite of this president, determined the Mueller report also included insufficient evidence to establish Trump had committed obstruction of justice.
Nevermind that the finding of no collusion handicaps any case to be made for obstruction. Democrats, led by the likes of Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, have already set their sights on Barr, with Nadler promising to call the AG to testify before his committee.
In short, despite the egg all over their faces, Democrats are not about to give up their efforts to find any nugget they can possibly twist into a full-blown scandal to either hamstring or impeach this president.
As all this continues to unfold, keep in mind this battle is about more than the future of Donald Trump. It’s about the future of the United States.
The Democratic Party is moving to the extreme left and wants to fundamentally change much about our country, with example A being its growing love affair with socialism despite the lessons of history.
It’s a party that’s willing to do almost anything to eliminate anyone who opposes it, whether that means shouting down conservative speakers on college campuses, organizing sponsor boycotts of conservative TV hosts or inventing lies about the president of the United States.
It’s a party that believes something must be fundamentally wrong if it loses an election, so it pushes ideas like eliminating the electoral college. It’s a party that is now actively talking about the idea of packing the Supreme Court to limit its conservative majority.
And the number one roadblock standing in its way is Trump, thus its hatred of him.
The problem for Democrats, however, is as they continue to swing and miss, as they continue to beat the investigative drum with no results, they face the real possibility of boosting Trump’s credibility as they continue to destroy their own.
Voters punished Republicans in the 1998 midterms when they grew weary of the investigation into possible misdeeds by then-President Bill Clinton. If Democrats keep this stuff up for another year and a half with nothing to show for it, they may face a similar punishment at the polls in 2020.
Lew Gilliland is assistant editor of The Daily Home. Reach him at lgilliland@dailyhome.com.