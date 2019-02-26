Just a week after some New York politicians demonstrated the stupidity of the far left by successfully making Amazon and the 25,000 jobs it planned to create in the Big Apple feel unwelcome, another native New Yorker put liberal arrogance on display for all to see.
So-called comedian Bill Maher used a segment on his Friday show, HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” to ridicule residents in conservative-leaning red states. The subject of the segment was Amazon’s decision to abandon plans to build a second headquarters in NYC, but Maher spent most of it addressing why he thinks residents in “flyover country” are supposedly jealous of their blue state counterparts.
The segment was short on comedy and heavy on stereotypes, with Maher making fun of everything from what folks in middle America wear to what they eat to what they do for a living. He described red state voters as less-educated, uncultured and intolerant. The segment is easy to find online if you want to watch.
Maher’s brand of liberal arrogance is not new. Just last year, Hillary Clinton bragged that she won the places that are “optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward” in the 2016 presidential election. In a speech on New Year’s Day this year, Congressman Hank Johnson (D-Georgia), who once had to apologize for comparing Jews to termites, said Trump voters are “older, less-educated, less prosperous and they are dying early.”
In short, the liberal message is that “we are better than you. We are a smarter, we are richer and we know better than you how you should be living your life.”
But here’s the funny thing that’s apparently lost on Maher and some of his lefty counterparts -- Americans are fleeing the nation’s liberal strongholds.
United Van Lines publishes a yearly study on state-to-state movement among Americans. In 2018, the study shows, big-liberal states such as New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Illinois were among the states with the most outbound traffic. (Red state Alabama, if you’re wondering, came out on the plus-side of the ledger, with 54.4 percent of the moving traffic being inbound.)
According to Investors Business Daily, liberal New York lost 1.3 million residents between 2007 and 2016, as those who had the means fled the state and its sky-high taxes. Meanwhile, big-liberal California lost just under a million residents during that same period. The big issue there is not only high taxes but also affordable housing. IBD reports a two-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles runs nearly $2,300 a month. In San Francisco, its nearly $3,400.
In an article last September titled “A generation plans an exodus from California,” the Orange County Register reported that of those leaving the state, half made $50,000 a year or more. “Roughly one in four made over $100,000, and another quarter earned a middle-class paycheck between $50,000 and $100,000.”
One would think a liberal paradise with all of its culture and amenities would be great for children, but the Register also reported that many of those leaving are doing so during the prime age range for raising families. “California is in danger of pricing itself out for moderate wage earners, and particularly families,” the paper reported.
Meanwhile, back in New York, where the top 1 percent of earners pay 46 percent of all state income taxes, the United Van Lines study showed that of those leaving, 41 percent earned $150,000 or more. And as they leave, they’re eroding New York’s tax base. Maybe that’s one reason why Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo was so upset with those in his party who were responsible for driving out Amazon.
“In short, high taxes drive people away; low taxes attract them,” Investors Business Daily wrote. “It's simple economics, yet so many blue states don't get it.”
And neither do people like Bill Maher and others on the left. Liberals see themselves as superior, even while people continue to flee the states they govern. You’d think they might notice, but they’re too blinded by their own arrogance.
Lew Gilliland is assistant editor of The Daily Home. Reach him at lgilliland@dailyhome.com.