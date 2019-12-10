Until Donald Trump took office as President, the U.S. was experiencing the greatest transfer of wealth from the U.S. middle class to China in our lifetime.
Of course, we were not seeing actual money deducted from each of us and given to China but by tremendous wealth created by the millions of jobs sent overseas to China. With the imbalance of the trade deficit of American buying products produced by those job, America was suffering a double hit-on the middle class!
With President Trump clamping down on China with tariffs and his "trade war", he is reversing this wealth drain. Just released, the U.S. economic numbers are phenomenal. In November, the U.S. reported 266,000 new jobs, out-performing predictions by the "experts" of 187,000.
Unemployment fell to 3.5% — the lowest in 50 years. More black males are working than since numbers started being tracked. More women are at work than before. Wall Street is roaring.
So where is the "certain recession we were facing just five month ago by the main stream media.
If you haven't noticed, according to this ultra left wing media crowd, Trump is the worst person ever elected president and "must" be impeached and removed from office. I agree that Donald is no saint. He says things I find painful. Nevertheless, he is human. He makes mistakes, that, by no means, justifies the attacks on the Office of the President and Trump's family.
It is obvious that I join millions of other Americans who feel that Donald Trump being elected president is the best thing to happen to us in our lifetime, and he will be reelected in a landslide.
Enjoy this great country during this season and the best times since the recovery from the Great Depression.
James W. Anderson
Talladega