I am not advocating repealing the Second Amendment. If, however, you tell me we must accept a baby being hit with a random bullet spewed out of assault weapons as the cost of having a right to bear arms, then perhaps it is time to have that conversation. I will not accept that this is the best we can do as a moral country.
Sensible gun reforms have been proposed for a long time. Would these reforms stop all senseless acts? Of course not. However, it is proactive, instead of sitting around feckless. It will stop some acts and reduce the damage of others that might occur. I have never understood the argument that if a proposal is not perfect, we shouldn’t try it.
Ninety-eight percent of NRA donations go to Republicans, according to opensecrets.com. The Republican Party repealed the assault weapon ban. The Republican-controlled Senate blocks gun reform discussion. The Republican Party must own this problem.
If Republicans think the status quo is good for America and that mass killing with rapid fire weaponry is acceptable, then it is time to vote for candidates that care more about life than guns.
Regulation is not a threat to the Second Amendment, according to the Supreme Court. Please urge senators to legislate limits on assault weapons and limit the size of magazine clips for the non-military.
Ken Coleman
Pell City