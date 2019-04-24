The Mueller report concludes it was not needed. It revealed more about Obama and Hillary’s collusion with the Russians than it did about Trump. The whole investigation was about the Democrats’ attempts to impeach and obstruct Trump’s presidency.
If these Democrats and their puppets are not held accountable for their conspiracy and treason against a sitting president, then many Americans will have lost the last remaining bit of confidence they had in the federal government.
The Democratic National Committee should be sued and forced to pay back the $35 million it cost the taxpayers for their personal vendetta against Trump because Hillary lost the 2016 election. If the average American John Doe had committed as many acts of treason against the government, they would have already been arrested, convicted and hanged or put before a firing squad.
The Democrats had no problem dealing with a Republican president, Richard Nixon and his violations of the law. He did much, much less than than Obama, Hillary and their puppets in the D.N.C. the D.O.J. and F.B.I. They tried to take over our government from within.
Far too many politicians in Washington, D.C., use their offices for personal gain, fun and games. Running the government of our country is not a game. Their actions have consequences for American citizens and we fully expect justice to be served to these traitors to the fullest extent of the law, up to and including the death penalty.
No justice, no peace.
Billy E. Price
Ashville