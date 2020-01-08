LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why is Gov. Ivey not replacing Talladega County’s revenue commissioner?

Is Gov. Ivey playing politics with Talladega County residents’ tax money?
According to the governor's spokesperson, the governor may not soon appoint someone to fill the Talladega County Revenue Commissioner office, that she declared vacant in a press release Dec. 13.
We are waiting for Gov. Ivey to make an appointment to fill the vacancy in an important office ... Talladega County Revenue Commissioner! Now, a report says the governor may not name an appointee until after the March Primary.
Why is Gov. Ivey stalling?
She is claiming to wait for the chaos that prevails in Talladega County to clear. It seems the governor might be just the one to bring a quicker end to the chaos. She might know how it all started better than most of us.
Talladega County Revenue Commissioner John Allen was indeed appointed by Gov. Ivey and that all collapsed when the commissioner's bond was revoked. That was Ivey's second appointment to fail in recent days. Is it all politics and is there more that we should know as to why the former commissioner should not continue in his position?
We have seen in the published report that Rep. Ron Johnson was asked to comment on the governor putting the county revenue office appointment on hold. He reportedly stated that it was up to the governor and she had not called him.
Why would one think Mr. Johnson worked hand-in-hand with the governor on a matter of playing politics with Talladega County residents’ tax money? Someone tell me.
Why do I get the feeling that we've not heard all we should know?
Talladega County residents have the right to ask questions and get truthful answers ... even if it takes a stand on the Capitol steps.
Come on, governor, "GET 'ER DONE." It didn't take much time at all to get a 10-cent gasoline tax in place!
Don Stephens
Childersburg