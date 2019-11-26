Another blow for those working behind the scenes against our current Revenue Commissioner John B. Allen. The bonding company decided to revoke his bond. There have been many unnatural, unwarranted and unjustified actions taken against him.
Since the time he has come into office he has tried to do everything strictly by the books, but we live in a society where people don’t want things done by the book, they want things done their way and he has stood in the way .
People, wake up; read between the lines. The Revenue Commission takes in millions of dollars from each of you in one capacity or another, and someone wants to control that office. Under the direction of John Allen, your county funds have been accounted for. The state revenue officers have been in office numerous times on the request of Mr. Allen and others, and all funds have been accounted for — the best in over 20 years. So ask yourself some questions: Who is trying to get him out of office? Why are they trying to get him out of office? And what’s in it for them?
Ephesians 6:12 says “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”
Evil prevails when good men do nothing. Are you a good man? If so, God is speaking to you. Do something!
Barbara Askew
Talladega