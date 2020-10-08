LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Who hath believed our report? (Isaiah 53:1)

For months, scientists have given their knowledge on the coronavirus, but some have failed to heed the warning.
You will find in Exodus 12:15 that the children of Israel obeyed the instructions that Moses gave them from God. The instructions were to kill a lamb, put the blood on every door post, so that when the death angel came, it would pass over every dwelling with blood on the post.
They obeyed without any debate. Not only did they put the blood on the door post, they stayed inside until the death angel passed over that night. Over 2.6 million men, women and children were saved because they obeyed.
In closing, I would like to ask, "Why have so many educated and God-fearing people allowed Satan to deal them a bad hand?" Stop taking the cards that Satan deals you. Trust the scientists, obey their instructions, for they have expert knowledge of natural and physical science. They are ministers of God sent forth to lead us through the pandemic where the death angel is the coronavirus.
If you don't do it for yourself, then do it for the loved ones in your life and mine.
Ozell Cass,
Pell City