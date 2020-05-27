LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Where is NAACP’s outrage toward abortion, black-on-black crime?

In the last couple of issues of The Daily Home, a couple of articles concerning whether to hang drug dealers, with three convictions, has drawn the ire of the NAACP. This 100-plus year organization Is on record opposing lynchings.
President Nixon's war on drugs has been disastrous. The government Is spending trillions of dollars fighting against illegal drugs. Prisons are filled, and there are backlogs.
Presently, there are around 162,000 inmates serving a life sentence nationwide, and 50,000 of them have no chance for parole.
There are 33 countries in the world that have a death penalty for drug offenses. Since January 2015, more than 1,300 drug dealers worldwide are known to have been executed for drug-related offenses.
America has a death penalty for certain crimes, so instead of hanging, maybe the Sylacauga mayoral candidate should try to get his representatives to get legislation passed to have a death penalty for habitual drug dealers, regardless of skin color. This would save taxpayers millions a year for incarceration.
This said, I question why the NAACP does not push for a federal law to ban abortion (legalized baby murder) or work to get the Roe v. Wade, abortion law over turned.
It is estimated that 125,000 babies are aborted (murdered) daily worldwide. Depending on whose data is used, it is estimated that almost 30 percent of babies aborted in the United States are black.
Meanwhile, black-on-black crime remains a major problem in this country.
As a former member, I encourage the NAACP to come out as forceful against baby murdering and black-on-black killings as they have about whether to hang or not.
Thank you, Mr. Editor, for permitting me this opportunity to express my view.
Larry Barton,
Talladega