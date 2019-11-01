Steve Flowers’ column on Creek Indian tribal gaming is, at best, naive, and at worst, disingenuous propaganda for his old buddy, Gerald Dial.
Dial heads up a group, whose members and financiers Dial refuses to name, that is attacking the legal gaming enterprises operated by the Alabama Creek Indians.
Y'all remember Dial — former senator from Clay County; perennial feeder at the public teat; defeated candidate for ag commissioner; BMW owner who made his luxury car payment out of campaign funds. Yes! That Gerald Dial. And HE is demanding accountability.
The untaxed legal gaming activities of these Indians is only untaxed because no Alabama governor, including the current one, would negotiate a legally required compact with the Indians. And, because the Legislature has been unwilling to address any meaningful gaming legislation for Alabama. And Steve Flowers knows this.
Flowers also knows that Dial's group is likely funded by non-tribal gaming interests that want a piece of the gambling pie. So, we must conclude that Flowers doesn't know Alabama politics, or that he doesn't know Gerald Dial. Either way, Flowers' column is bunk.
I have never heard anyone, anywhere, accuse Dial of altruism. And, gambling is not based on altruism. To state the obvious, "follow the money."
Michael Landers
Sylacauga