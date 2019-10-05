On Oct. 1, Gov. Ivey announced to her subjects in Alabama that we must have a STAR on our drivers license by Oct.1, 2020, in order to pass through TSA security at airports.
Do they have any explanations other than the deadline date?
TV news echoed what the governor said. No helpful information.
1956 promoters were paying large radio stations great sums of money to have stations play their records on the air. They called it "Payola."
I then worked at a 250-watt station, WFEB in Sylacauga. We never did or would ever see someone show up and plunk down a wad of money to have us play their record.
The Federal Communications Commission said all radio stations must report on the air how they acquired their records.
The FCC was questioned … how many times a day would we make the announcement, once or before playing each record?
They wrestled with the question for a while and did not have an answer. The FCC gave up and said "Just ignore our ruling."
The governor said today that most people in Alabama have not gotten a license with a STAR. She said we could have had a STAR on our drivers license since 2011.
I have renewed my license two times since 2011 and I have no STAR. WHY?
My current license renews in 2023. Do I renew before next October, and pay full price just to get a STAR?
I have asked for answers from Montgomery.
Guess what, no one seems to know!
I have confidence that the Daily Home can issue an article with more information than TV news or payroll employees of the state.
It's important for me to have a STAR. I never had one as a kid for doing my chores!
Don Stephens
Childersburg