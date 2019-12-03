With all the human trafficking/sex trade, kidnappings and murders of so many girls and boys in Alabama, it raises the question: What is Gov. Kay Ivey and our state Legislature doing about this?
Do we have a state task force to prevent human trafficking? Is it priority number one in our state? Are all available resources funding it to make it a priority? These and many other questions need to be answered by state officials as human trafficking seems to be an epidemic that is running rampant in our state.
Billy Price
Ashville