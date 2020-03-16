LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What happened to our pandemic safety net?

Really hate to pile on Trump in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but he asked for it.
In 2014 when Ebola broke out in West Africa, then-President Barack Obama understood that responding to the outbreak overseas, while also protecting Americans at home would involve multiple U.S. government agencies and departments. President Obama recognized that many, if not all of these organizations would have to communicate with each other. Those agencies would be expected to respond to any future pandemic. These agencies are huge infrastructures with many talented people but would need a coordinator or leader to bring together the various elements.
Realizing this, President Obama appointed an “epidemic czar” in the White House, and specified the roles and budgets of the various agencies that would be involved. Additionally, he named incident commanders in charge of the pandemic in each affected country and inside the USA. The former president pulled together the following agencies for epidemic monitoring and command: Department of Homeland Security, National Institute of Health, Center for Disease Control and the State Department.
But alas, it is all gone now. In spring 2018, the Trump White House pushed Congress to cut funding for the Obama disease security programs, cutting the USA global disease-fighting operational budgets, and eventually eliminated the $30 million Complex Crisis Fund. The very government apparatus that Trump needs right now.
So here we are. Listening to a president read gibberish from a teleprompter on national television, making contradictory, false and misleading statements about an epidemic that he and his White House cohorts have no clue about. God save us all because the government under Trump's leadership appears not to have any coherent answers. Wash your hands and pray.
Martha Jordan
Talladega