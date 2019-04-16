I was saddened watching the Notre Dame cathedral burn. I thought about all the labor of love that went into building the building, gathering relics and the continued management of the property for almost 1,000 years. The French people, believers, historians and the majority of the world will never be the same.
What about our buildings of memory? What commitment, if any, do we have for upkeep of our
historical and memorial structures?
My grandfather built a rock church right around 1900. I am proud and ashamed at the same time.
I am proud that I had/have such a great family that loves me and gives to the community. This was his labor of love to a community he loved.
I am ashamed that I haven’t done a very good job of helping to keep up his structure. Why have I just now begun to want to refurbish this structure? I should have been doing it all along.
Don’t let this happen to those things that you hold dear. It may not be a structure. It may be
photographs, collections or books.
Start now protecting them and keeping them safe. Buy fireproof safes. Cover objects with lubricant. Dust, wash and shine those things. Show them off.
Don’t let your items become like this rock church.
Patrick Johnson
Talladega