LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Wear a mask to stop/slow down COVID-19

The airline industry got it just right when they tell passengers “put on your mask first so you can help others.”
Truer words were never spoken by the flight attendants. Think about it. The air pressure goes low, you need to help whoever you are traveling with or maybe the stranger sitting next to you. If you pass out from lack of air, you are possibly dead and of no use to yourself, your children, husband, wife, mom, dad, sister, brother or the stranger in the next seat. That stranger could be you.
The wearing of a mask to slow down or prevent the spread of the coronavirus when you leave your home is really no different.
In this time of rising numbers of people with COVID-19, why would you think you are safe from contracting the virus when you engage with the public.
Age does not matter. The virus is striking all ages, ethnicity, nationalities, etc. You must wear a mask to decrease your chances of contracting the virus, taking it home and then passing it on unsuspectingly to those you care about or even those you don't care about.
You say the government should not tell you what to do. This is America. Hogwash. We all live by rules. If you think that you don't, then exercise your constitutional right to unfettered freedom the next time you come to a four-way stop sign. Don't stop. It is as simple as that.
As a herd society, there are rules to ensure the survival of the herd. Some rules are written, others are social graces. Some are enshrined in the Constitution of the United States, other laws, policies and regulations.
As a functioning adult person, you should not need anyone other than a medical expert to tell you how to protect you and those you care about from a medical pandemic. If you are listening to and taking the advice of politicians on medical matters, rather than scientists, then Darwin was right – the fittest will survive, and you most likely will not be one of them.
We are all Americans and we are in this together. Wear your mask when out in public – please!
Martha Jordan,
Talladega