How sweet it is!
The Talladega County Commission is unanimous; that doesn't happen nearly enough with any governing body.
Wednesday, Oct. 30, the front page article of the Daily Home pointed out that the county commissioners voted together on a matter of concern with the Talladega County revenue commissioner.
That should give rise to residents that we should give attention to the matter as well. After all, it is our money or at least it came from our pockets.
If you haven't yet read the article, please read it. Be informed and draw your own opinion.
Many questions were answered in the article. However, one remains unclear to me.
Who is Steve Mahaffey and what is his role in the Talladega County Revenue Commissioner's office?
The Daily home has again proven the worth of the free press … to bring transparency concerning elected officials and reminding us that we can make situations better by our vote!
Don Stephens
Childersburg