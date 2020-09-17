You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We reap what we sow by refusing to tell children ‘no’

Years ago, idiot child psychologists began promoting the concept that we should not tell children "no," that it hurts the child's self-esteem.  

The words “yes” and “no” set boundaries. Parents began giving participation trophies because whiny children wanted a trophy, like the talented players. Instead, the parent should have taught the concept of work harder, practice, strive to improve your skills, so you can earn a trophy for excellence. 

When a child is given every wish or demand, the child matures into a spoiled, whiny, bratty, defiant adult. 

Look at what we have harvested in America; whiny, weak corporate leaders (who fear) the lawlessness of Antifa and Black Lives Matter. Groups of mostly young people are being manipulated by domestic terrorist groups. 

We have a generation of people who do not understand the concept of authority. They believe they have a right to attack police. 

The idea that the police are "systematic racists," which means police are trained to be bigots towards Blacks, is nonsense, a lie from people who are working to destroy the United States. 

People who attack police, risk being shot. We have come a long way from the evils of slavery and the ’60s. I wish more of our older minority citizens would speak out regarding how progress of our society has opened doors for young people, if they choose to become educated/trained for a purpose, to become a positive contributor to the American way of life.

Charlene Brooks,

Moody

 

