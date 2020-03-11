LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need experience, not a coach in U.S. Senate

This is America and you can vote for who you want to as Alabama's next U.S. senator. I know Tommy Tuberville was a popular coach at Auburn University, but if he loved the state of Alabama so much, why did he live in Florida instead of Alabama before running for Alabama's next U.S. senator?
Ask yourself what political knowledge Tuberville actually brings to the U.S. Senate other than teaching them about college football? I don't want to see a politician coaching a football game, nor do I want to see a college coach trying to run my country with a limited amount of knowledge on the duties of a U.S. senator. If elected, he will be a junior senator appointed to no committees important to the function of our government; he will be basically powerless.
I was as upset as anyone when Sen. Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russian collusion inquiry involving President Trump. After cooling down for a few months, I realized maybe legally he had to recuse himself. Maybe the Deep State tricked him into recusing himself.
Whatever his reason was for recusing himself, I do know Jeff Sessions has done much for the state of Alabama during his time in this office. If Sessions is elected again, he will be on the Armed Services Committee and Alabama has many military installations he can help bring work and jobs to.
I am not sure he will regain all of his seniority in the Senate, but because the senators already know him, he will be on committees and have a huge say on many things affecting our state. Having held the position of a senior senator, you can rest assured of this.
This is the difference between electing a newcomer like Tuberville and someone who has been there before and has this experience like Sessions.
So instead of voting for someone who was popular as a college coach, I suggest voting for someone who brings something to the political game in the U.S. Senate.
Billy Price
Ashville