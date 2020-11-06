LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We must not forget what happened in Vietnam this Veterans Day

As the years slip away for my generation, the bitter memories of the Vietnam era continue to linger. Even advancing age and the passage of time cannot erase the void of friends who didn't make it back or fellow airmen who died or were destined to years in a POW camp.
My way of addressing my experiences is to continue my research and to share lost or misplaced tidbits of pertinent information relative to those on the Wall in hopes that a revelation may bring a ray of closure and hope to a love one.
Beallsville, Ohio, pop.475, paid the heaviest price by losing six of its young men in Vietnam. West Virginia paid the greatest price for a state with 711 deaths (or 39.9/100K population). Thomas Edison High School of Philadelphia experienced the greatest number for a high school with 54 killed.
There are 40 sets of brothers on the Wall who were both killed in action. Jan. 28, 1968, recorded the single-day highest number of casualties with 245 dead; this was during the Tet Offensive, I recall vividly since I was there!
There are 16 chaplains listed on the wall, including two Medal of Honor recipients: Navy Lt. Vincent R. Capodanno for heroism under fire attending a Marine rifle company and Army Maj. Charles J. Litety, a conscientious objector who heroically braved enemy fire to personally carry 20 wounded soldiers to safety.
Then there are the marines of Morenci, Arizona. This group was inseparable growing up, playing sports and exploring the deserts of Arizona. It just was meant to be that they enlisted in the Marine Corps as a group under the buddy plan -- all nine of them! They made their way to Vietnam, but only three came home.
Perhaps the most satisfying thing you could do this Veterans Day is to find a Veteran -- preferably a Vietnam vet -- consider treating him to lunch or simply shake his hand and let him know you appreciate his service.
James W. Anderson
Talladega