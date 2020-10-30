LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We are beyond the breaking point of shootings in Talladega

I am saddened but not surprised to read in The Daily Home of three shootings from Friday to Monday (Oct. 16-19) with two injuries. As a matter of fact, reading of shootings in Talladega is now the expected norm.
Where does it stop? How far must we go before our city government takes a proactive approach? The situation has become a main topic of discussion by local residents, with most wondering aloud what, if anything, our city manager, chief of police and senior officers are doing to address the issue! Does our chief still live in another city, and should he live here to have a more hands on grasp of the issue?
The U. S. Department of Justice tracks criminal data by cities and uses crimes per 100,000 population to compare municipalities against each other.
In the most recent compiled data, Birmingham had a violent crime rate of 520/100K, while the national average is 381/K. Yet, during 2020 so far, Talladega's violent crime rate is 808.3/100K! Specific data on shootings is not available.
Just think about these statistics! If you do not think our violent crime is out of control you are being naive!
We as citizens have a basic right to live and feel safe in our environment, but I think the majority of local citizens all agree that there are several areas of this city that are not safe and one dares not go there -- especially at night!
I feel The Daily Home needs to immediately publish current data on just how many shootings have been reported in the city in the past 12 months.
James W. Anderson,
Talladega