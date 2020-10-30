LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump’s policies more important than his personality

Many people have said they cannot vote for someone that acts like President Trump.
They want someone with a calmer demeanor or not so harsh in attitude at times. They want someone that is perhaps tender and kind and never gets upset. Not singling out women, however, this is who I have heard it from the most.
We all have our faults. I also don't like our president's attitude at times. However, I decided a long time ago God can use all people for His purpose at times. I truly believe God is using Mr. Trump to save our nation from socialism and anarchy. He has the same values and policies for this nation that I have and want. He stands for America in the way I think a president should stand.
The Democrats do not! Their policies of open borders; wholesale killing of babies, even at full term; and shutting down our oil industries so that we have to once again depend on foreign oil is not my policy.
To make a long story short, I don't vote for "personalities" I vote for "policies" that make our nation great.
Johnny Arant,
Sylacauga