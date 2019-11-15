When candidate Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions was the first elected official to publicly announce his support.
While serving as attorney general, so many good things happened. Yes, whether he resigned or was fired, he never waived in his principles to just go along to get along. Sessions was adamant that the law was clear, concerning his role to recuse himself from the Russian fiasco. How many politicians have you ever heard of that would sacrifice his job over principle. It takes a big man to stand up against the president of the United States.
Jeff Sessions has announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate. He was on a local TV talk show recently and was steadfast in his support for President Donald Trump.
Alabama is Donald Trump Country, and I predict that Jeff Sessions will be returned to Washington as senator.
Larry Barton
Talladega