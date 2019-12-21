LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time to put liberals on the stand

Liberals think they are above the law and try to make us believe they are so goodie two shoes while being the most corrupt bunch of people in the world. They have a saying for the rest of American while they sit in judgement of the rest of us in their high positions and well-paying jobs, which in the last three years, have not earned a penny, due to not having passed a bill to help any American.
The saying is: Do as I say not as I do. They have done their best to harm America and help anyone that is not an American, tear down all our laws and make America into a socialist country. It is time for we the people who decided the last election to put these jerks on the stand and ask them questions and check into their backgrounds.
As they said about Trump, no one is above the law, so let them put their money where their mouths are. Get on TV and let real Americans ask questions about what you know and who you deal with in the media and each other. We will tell you to shut up and answer the question as you have done. It is about time for some real justice, jail time for all those involved in the FBI, CIA, Congress. Payback is hell!
Steve Persons
Sylacauga