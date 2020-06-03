LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Those who support school superintendent need to speak up

To go or stay is the question concerning the superintendent of the Talladega City school system.
There are those who feel he has become ineffective and should resign. These individuals are very vocal.
The silent supporters are quietly working to encourage Superintendent Ball not to resign. These supporters point out all the achievements that have been accomplished under his leadership. They need to go public and share all these achievements with The Daily Home so they can share with the citizens.
I would encourage every concerned parent or guardian to contact the school board members, attend the board meetings, write letters to the editor of The Daily Home and share your opinion.
If you remain silent, then whatever decision is made, please keep quiet.
SQUEAKING WHEELS GET GREASED
Now is the time to speak up and out.
Thank you, Mr. Editor, for permitting me to speak about an issue that will have a tremendous impact on our city, regardless of the outcome. We have a great school system and deserve better than the negative publicity being generated by this divisive controversy.
Larry Barton,
Talladega