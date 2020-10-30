LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Those pushing for socialism/communism deserve what they get

It’s amazing and shocking the length Antifa, BLM and groups like them go to to discredit the United States and its founding principles of liberty, freedom and individual rights.
Yes the U.S. has had its failures in its short 200-plus-year history, but they were corrected. Not one citizen is more equal than the rest, both have the exact same rights.
Name a country that did not have the same problems? Most still have those same problems and have not once tried to correct them because they really do not care what their minority population thinks. Socialist/Communist countries do not even care what the majority of their population thinks, as this form of government is firmly entrenched and controls all the guns.
Anyone in anti-America groups who would trade our constitutional republic's form of government’s individual rights for an iron fisted, dictatorial, fascist regime of socialism/communism deserves the mindless murder, starvation and associated miseries they are asking for. The rest of America does not.
They are the Socialists’/Communists’ "useful fools" in the streets trying to usher in a government they will never be allowed to be a part of. Past histories of such revolutions reveal that when victory is achieved, the "useful fools" in the streets are the first ones executed by the new Socialist/Communist government.
Why? Because if your past government could not trust you, neither can the Socialist/Communist one, you might turn on them, too. So keep doing their dirty work for them, but remember, you will be the first ones shot after "your" revolution is won.
Billy Price,
Ashville