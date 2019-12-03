This Christmas season is like past years where there is a bombardment of commercial-selling ads on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, doorbuster sales, bargain deals, and lowest steals. Shoppers are rushing to get the right gifts, thus missing the real reason for the season.
People spend much time in decorating homes for Christmas festivities, attending holiday parties and Christmas parades, traveling to visit families and friends, watching romantic Christmas movies on YouTube or catching the latest featured movies at theatres. Are we in danger of ignoring the purpose of the Christ-Child?
In his introductory chapter, Matthew reveals to us God's plan for the salvation of sinners. He includes in his genealogy persons whose lives reveal the grace of God at work in sinful humanity. The writer states that the Child shall be called Immanuel — God with us.
The story of Bethlehem is an exhaustless theme with hidden riches of wisdom and knowledge. The gospel of Luke tells of shepherds, one of the lowest and most degraded social groups, being the first visitors to worship the Child in the manger, and they were the first to proclaim the Babe's birth to anyone who would listen.
It is so easy to overlook the true message of the holiday where Christ came to provide human re-birth in consideration of God's amazing love.
Isaiah J. Ashe
Madison