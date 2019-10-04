When I was 14, I hated Talladega Police Officer Eugene Jacks. He would follow me from my driveway all of the way to Talladega High School every day. I thought he was mean and wanted to write the Chief of Police’s son a ticket. I was embarrassed being followed to school by the police constantly. I complained to my Dad about Eugene’s behavior, but he told me to leave him alone; he was doing his job.
I was so mad at Eugene, he started to turn his lights and siren on me. When I stopped for him, he told me to go on to school. This treatment was harassment pure and simple. So I did what a stupid fat kid would do. I drove faster.
Every day, I would take off out of my driveway with him in hot pursuit to keep him from being right behind me. I would slide in behind the high school stairs and hide my bike. Dignified and
safe from being embarrassed, I went on to class always early.
Years later after I became a police officer, I went to work as a detective and was partnered with Eugene. I asked him about his constant harassment of me as a kid. He told me the other side of the story that my father never had.
At that time in our family history, due to dad being the chief, there were death threats toward our family. Specifically toward my little sister and me. Eugene had been assigned to watch me go to school and keep me safe. I asked him why he turned his lights and siren on me for no reason. He explained that I needed to hurry up and get to school; he had other things to do and that sped me up.
I never knew he was protecting our family from the ugly side of being a child of a police officer. Now I understood his behavior and my attitude toward him changed. I loved Eugene for his
dedication to keeping us safe. We are friends still today.
Everything I learned in my short time in investigations I learned from him. He was very generous in passing on his skills to junior detectives. But even though he is retired from the Police Department, I will still speed up if I see him behind me.
After all, being stupid is natural to me.
David Sparks
Talladega