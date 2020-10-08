LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The priceless wisdom of Mark Twain

As a free democratic society that continues to struggle with cynicism to accept our news media, we would do well to heed the writings of Mark Twain (1835-1910, labeled the father of American literature by William Falkner):
"Do not fear the enemy for your enemies can only take your life. It is far better that you fear the media, for they will steal your HONOR. That awful power, the public opinion of a nation created in America by a horde of ignorant, self-complacent simpletons." -- Mark Twain
James Anderson,
Talladega